Mumbai, May 16: Several near-Earth asteroids often have alerts and warnings issued by space organisations. Even if an asteroid must be at least 96 kilometres large to be classified as a planet killer, NASA's warnings should not be disregarded. A recent space agency alert states that two large asteroids are now approaching Earth.

The celestial objects, which come under the category of Earth Close Approaches, have been given the names Asteroid 2023 JO1 and JD2 by NASA. They have demonstrated that the Earth may sustain significant harm from a collision with an asteroid of this magnitude. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

Additionally, it was discovered that the asteroids will pass the Earth on May 16 at a distance of little over 72 lakh km. Even though the distance is still thought to be great, NASA thinks there is a risk that it may alter course and approach Earth.

However, NASA cautions that if a large stone flying at such a high speed hits the Earth at such a close range, it may pose a serious threat to civilization since the Earth wouldn't be able to stop it. This situation is not now a concern for people, so they shouldn't be. In order to combat such asteroids, NASA is creating a defensive system. They conducted a test trip for the dual asteroid redirection technology last year. The crew was able to establish the asteroid Dimorphos' orbit as a result. Asteroid Warning! Two Huge Asteroids to Zoom Past Earth From Close Distance Today, Here’s What NASA Has to Say.

The asteroid 2023 JO1 and JD2, whose expected range in size is 46 feet and 200 feet respectively will approach Earth on Tuesday at a speed of 7200 KMPH. Previously, asteroid 2023 HG1 had zoom past Earth on May 9 and travelled 4.16 million miles away from our planet, which was a safe distance, and therefore it did not cause any harm.

