In yet another species that seem to be spreading and taking over with their invasiveness, are the Argentine Tegu lizards. These reptiles can grow up the size of a dog and are voracious eaters. As per recent reports, they are growing in numbers in the South Eastern United States of South Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. These reptiles are native to South America and made it to headlines back in May when they were found strolling in Georgia. Authorities had warned off their spread and the concerns been expressed again, this time from other states.

Biologist Amy Yackel Adams with the US Geological Survey told to National Geographic about their rising spread. "The entire southeast portion of the United States is at risk. Much of this area has a climate that is suitable for tegus," Adams says. These tegus had been bred in Florida but some escaped and reproduced in the wild. Now they are popping up throughout the southeastern United States and pose as a danger to native farmers. They are a cause of concern because of their appetite. They eat just about anything like birds, reptiles, small animals, fruits and veggies. They are "voracious invaders." They can also eat small turtles. Eating Pythons? Florida Officials Consider Hunting Burmese Python Snakes for Meat Because of Their Rising Population in Everglades!

There have been reports of their presence in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas. These lizards are dangerous to endangered species in the area. Biologists believe their problem is worsening. Many of them have been trapped before by officials to find a solution to their growing numbers. The problem is to be tackled it in a humane way rather than just killing them all.

