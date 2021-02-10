There is a stellium in astrology—Aquarius indicating that multiple planets are clustered close together in the zodiac sign. Before the start of February, 2021, a planetary party was going on in the sign which included the Sun, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn; all clustered together in the astrology house. At the start of the month, Venus entered Aquarius’ airy territory too, accompanying the rest of the cosmic crew. The Great Aquarius Stellium is rare. All of this Aquarius energy is believed to influence everyone’s lives that started from February 1. It will go on till February 18, and it will peak with the New Moon in Aquarius on February 11. But there could be many queries in your mind related to the Great Aquarius Stellium 2021 and its dates. What makes a stellium in astrology? What does it mean? And more, in this article, we bring you everything you should know about the ongoing planetary stellium.

Great Aquarius Stellium Dates:

The Great Aquarius Stellium started from February 1 and will continue to be on the zodiac sign until February 18, 2021. The stellium is supposed to be at its peak on the New Moon on February 11, 2021.

Great Aquarius Stellium Meaning: What is A Stellium in Aquarius?

A stellium is a group of three or more planets in the same sign conjunct with one another. If it’s only two, it is probably just a conjunction aspect, which happens pretty frequently. According to astrologers, if the planetary grouping includes either the sun or the moon, then the member of planets necessary to constitute a stellium goes up to four because both sun and moon move relatively quickly through the signs. An Aquarius Stellium is simply three or more planets conjunct on the zodiac sign. 2021 Predictions by Nostradamus, Shocking Prophecies Made by French Astrologer For Future.

How Many Planets Are in Aquarius, RN?

The Sun, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all in Aquarius, making it a stellium. This month is the first time that we have seen these many planets together in Aquarius since 1962.

With so many planets bringing their often-clashing personalities to one area of the zodiac, we can expect to feel an influx of that sign’s energy. It can be an amazing opportunity to align ourselves with the stellium’s zodiac sign energy and learn whatever lessons it has to teach us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).