January 2025 has been incredible in terms of celestial events. The skies have offered us one incredible event after another. Now, astronomers, stargazers, and nature lovers are in for a spectacular treat. If you have been using social media often, you have probably already heard about the grand planetary alignment on January 25, 2025. It is being said that seven planets will be visible in the sky this month. While the grand and rare planetary alignment is not limited to just January 25, this date will provide excellent viewing conditions. On any clear evening throughout the month, astronomers and stargazers can spot a stunning arc of six planets—Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, and Saturn—lighting up the night sky with Mercury making a brief appearance. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the details. Wolf Moon 2025 Date and Time: What Does January’s Full Moon Mean? Visibility and Other Details of the First Lunar Event of the Year Explained.

What Is Planetary Alignment?

A planetary alignment, also called a planetary parade, happens when four or more planets appear to line up in the sky. While the planets do not actually form a straight line in space, they look aligned from our view on Earth. In reality, these planets are millions of kilometres away from each other, but their position along the ecliptic plane creates the illusion of alignment when seen from Earth.

January 2025 Planetary Alignment Date

The planets can be viewed from January 21 onwards, with January 21 and January 25 being the best dates to view the planetary alignment.

Best Time to Observe the Planetary Parade in India

The best time to observe the planetary parade is around 08:00 PM IST.

Will 7 Planets Be Visible With the Naked Eye?

The planetary parade of six planets, which are Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, will be visible in India from January 21 onwards, and it will last for about four weeks. Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter can be seen with the naked eye, but to spot Neptune and Uranus, you will need a telescope. After sunset, Venus and Saturn will appear in the southwest for a few hours, Jupiter will shine brightly overhead, and Mars will be visible in the east. On January 25, Mercury will briefly join the lineup, completing the parade of seven planets. However, spotting Mercury will not be that easy due to the planet’s small size and proximity to the sun.

Planetary Alignment Skywatching Tips

The visibility of these planets depends on factors like local weather conditions and light pollution. For the best viewing experiences, go to a dark location away from the city lights for an unobstructed view, like a rural area with minimal lighting. Planet Parade 2025 Dates: Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars, 4 Planets To Align in the Sky Throughout January, Know Visibility Time in India & Viewing Tips of Planetary Conjunction.

The planetary alignment is a rare and fascinating event, with six planets visible throughout January and Mercury making a brief appearance. Whether you are an experienced astronomer or just curious about the night sky, this is the perfect chance to admire the beauty of our solar system. So, what are you waiting for? Go grab your telescope or binoculars and enjoy the celestial event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).