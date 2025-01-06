Calling all the astronomers, nature lovers, and stargazers! January 2205 is set to be an exciting month with a host of celestial wonders lined up for everyone to enjoy! Almost every night the sky will offer something spectacular to admire, including a rare four-planet conjunction of Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars. This stunning celestial event will be visible throughout January, making the month a great time for skywatching. Just after the sky darkens, Venus and Saturn can be spotted in the southwest, while Jupiter and Mars will shine above them in the east. How incredible is that? We’re sure you do not want to miss out on the cosmic spectacle, so here are all the details. Eclipses in 2025: Know Dates of Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan), Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) and Other Celestial Events Set To Occur in New Year.

Planetary Parade Meaning

The four-planet conjunction is also known as a planetary parade or planetary alignment. It is a rare event where multiple planets appear to line up in the sky as seen from Earth. This happens when these planets are on the same side of the sun. The imaginary line that they seem to follow is called the ecliptic, which is the path of the solar system where the planets orbit the sun.

Planetary Parade January 2025 Dates

Starting January 2025, the planetary parade will be visible in the sky after dark. The four-planet conjunction, or the planetary parade, will reach its peak on January 17 and 18. On these two days, Venus and Saturn will appear to be at their closest before they begin to move apart. Mars will be at opposition on January 15 and 16, which happens when Earth is directly between Mars and the sun. During this time, Mars will look brighter and larger in the night sky. This rare event will last for about four weeks, giving astronomers enough time to enjoy and study it.

Will the Planetary Parade Be Visible in India?

Yes, the four-planet conjunction will be visible in India and across the globe.

Planetary Parade January 2025 Best Time to View in India

The best time to view the planetary parade in India is between January 16 and 21 after sunset or 08:00 PM IST.

How to View the Four-Planet Conjunction?

If possible, pick a place away from the city lights and where you can get a clear view of the night sky, and you should be able to view the planets. With binoculars, you should be able to spot the planets, but if you use a telescope, you will also be able to get a glimpse of Uranus and Neptune. When Is Perihelion Day 2025? What Does It Mean? Know Perihelion Date, Time and Other Details About the Celestial Event When the Earth Is Closet to the Sun.

The planets Uranus and Neptune may appear faint, but their presence adds to the beauty of the celestial show. Make sure to enjoy this spectacular cosmic event in 2025!

