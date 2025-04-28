Earthquakes are part of nature but they do not have to be disasters. DW looks at some countries that are showing how preparation, innovation, and determination can save lives.A 6.2-magnitude earthquake recently shook Istanbul, Turkey's largest city and a major crossroads between Europe and Asia. Home to nearly 16 million people, Istanbul lies precariously close to the North Anatolian Fault — one of the world's most active seismic lines. For years, experts have warned that the city faces a high probability of experiencing a major earthquake, and every tremor reignites urgent conversations about preparedness. Today, much of Istanbul is heavily built-up, with many older buildings still vulnerable despite years of warnings from experts. While the threat of a major earthquake looms, fears of a large-scale disaster are growing.

Also Read | Car Ramming Attacks: Why Do They Keep Happening?.

This raises a crucial question: does every earthquake inevitably have to turn into a catastrophe?

Also Read | Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan Dies: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former ISRO Chief in 'Mann Ki Baat', Lauds His Contributions to Science and Education.

Several countries that once faced devastating losses have proven that living with earthquakes doesn't have to mean living in fear.

Their experiences show that resilience is not just about surviving the next earthquake — it's about building systems that protect lives before the ground begins to shake.

How have they done it?

Japan: Engineering harmony with the Earth

Japan, which is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries. Over decades, it has transformed vulnerability into resilience, thanks to a mix of technology, architecture, and public preparedness.

A key pillar is the Earthquake Early Warning system, operated by the Japan Meteorological Agency. Since 2007, this system has used over a thousand seismic sensors to detect the first, weaker P-waves (primary waves) and send alerts through phones, TV, radio, and loudspeakers, giving people critical seconds before stronger shaking begins.

Japan's resilience has also been built into its cities. After the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, building codes were strengthened, though it took some time. A major shift came in 1981, when new regulations (Shin-Taishin) required all new constructions to meet stricter seismic standards. Many essential facilities, such as hospitals and government centers, now use seismic isolation systems — engineering solutions that allow structures to sway and to absorb, rather than resist, energy.

Miho Mazereeuw, an associate professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and director of the Urban Risk Lab, explained this approach to CNN after the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake: "Conceptually, it all comes back to the idea that, rather than resisting the movement of the Earth, you let the building move with it."

Preparedness is part of everyday life in Japan. Earthquake drills start from a young age, evacuation routes are clearly marked, and parks and schoolyards double as gathering points. The capital Tokyo alone has over 240 official evacuation sites, which are updated regularly to adapt to the city's growth.

Chile: A transformation forged by experience

Stretching along South America's Pacific coast, Chile also sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It was the catastrophic 1960 Valdivia earthquake — that had a magnitude of 9.5, the strongest ever recorded — that reshaped the country's disaster policies. The quake and resulting tsunami caused devastation both locally and abroad.

In response, Chile underwent sweeping changes. Strict building regulations requiring seismic resilience were introduced. These reforms proved their strength in 2010, when the 8.8-magnitude Maule earthquake struck and many modern buildings stood firm.

Chile's evolution extended beyond construction. Disaster management became a national effort. Institutions such as the Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) were established to align risk reduction strategies across sectors, and Chile strengthened its ties with international bodies.

"We learned that there is no single solution," said Alicia Cebrián López, SENAPRED's national director, during a 2024 round table organized with the United Nations (UN). "We need a combination of measures — from policy changes to capacity building—that can adapt to the specific realities of each community."

Municipalities also play a crucial role, with community committees identifying local risks and developing action plans. Schools conduct regular earthquake drills too, embedding preparedness early into daily life.

Mexico: From tragedy to awakening

Mexico has a long and painful history of earthquakes, but the country has also shown resilience. It sits iatop several tectonic plates, including the Cocos and North American plates, making it highly seismic.

A turning point came on September 19, 1985, when an 8.0-magnitude earthquake devastated the capital Mexico City. The disaster exposed deep flaws in construction and emergency response, triggering demand for change.

Subsequently, Mexico developed one of the world’s first public earthquake early warning systems: the Mexican Seismic Alert System (SASMEX) was launched in 1991. Now, coastal sensors detect major earthquakes and provide up to a minute of warning to inland cities — enough time to seek shelter, stop trains, and trigger emergency systems.

When another major quake struck on September 19, 2017, Mexico was better prepared. Although the 7.1-magnitude quake caused damage and loss of life, improved buildings and faster response saved many lives.

Today, September 19 is commemorated nationally through earthquake drills involving schools, businesses, and public institutions — reinforcing the idea that resilience demands constant readiness.

Canada: Creating spaces for community response

Along Canada's west coast, cities including Vancouver and Victoria are preparing for potential seismic disasters. Situated near the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the region faces the threat of rare but devastating earthquakes.

The urgency has been recognized for years. In 2019, Jeff Birchall from the University of Alberta warned: "By 2050, the population of major cities in high-risk areas is expected to double." He emphasized that smarter gathering spaces — parks, sports fields, libraries, and public squares — would be vital for survival and recovery after a disaster.

In Vancouver, this thinking has already taken hold. The city has developed a network of "Disaster Support Hubs," comprising community centers, parks, and even one branch of the public library. Marked with yellow signs, these hubs are designed to serve not only as shelters but as points for emergency supplies, medical help, and recovery coordination.

Rather than focusing solely on buildings, Vancouver’s strategy strengthens the fabric of community resilience. If an earthquare strikes, public spaces ready to transform into lifelines will help ensure the city can act and recover quickly when it matters most.

Edited by: Anne Thomas

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).