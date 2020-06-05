Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming in India: Know Time in IST and How to Watch This Celestial Event Online For Free

Lunar eclipse 2020 live (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place post-midnight today. It is also the full moon night, the Strawberry Moon of June. So for observers of the night sky, it is going to be great event. But due to the recent cloudy weather in India, one may not be able to get a clear view of it. So it is best to tune into live streaming of the penumbral lunar eclipse 2020. In this article, we tell you all the details about the timings and where you can watch this live streaming for free. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse June 2020: Interesting Facts About the Celestial Event That Coincides With Strawberry Moon.

Penumbral lunar eclipse is when the sun, moon and earth are not in an exactly aligned position. The moon passes through the outer shadow of the earth called the penumbra. The eclipse will occur between 11:15 PM IST on June 5 and continue till 2:34 AM on June 6. So if you want the full moon you can just gaze the night sky post 11 tonight. If you are unable to watch the moon from your home or terrace due to the clouds, it is best to catch the live streaming. Several channels like Slooh and Virtual Telescope Project will keep live streaming of penumbral lunar eclipse. The online session to see the penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled for 5 June 2020, starting at 19:00 UT ie 12:30 am IST. June 2020 Lunar Eclipse FAQs: ‘What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse 2020? To ’What Is the Time for Lunar Eclipse in India?’ Most Asked Questions on the Celestial Event.

Watch The Live Streaming of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020:

In case, you miss the lunar eclipse today, there is one happening next month too. But it will not be visible from India. The next penumbral lunar eclipse will take place on July 4-5. So tune into the live channels today and enjoy the beautiful spectacle of Strawberry Moon Lunar Eclipse 2020.