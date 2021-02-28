Sriharikota, February 28: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched PSLV-C51 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The PSLV-C51 rocket, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), launched Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota. A nanosatellite is all set to take a photograph of PM Narendra Modi and a copy of religious book, the Bhagavad Gita to space. The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced on Saturday.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024hours on February 28, subject to weather conditions. The countdown began at 0854 hours. PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO''s commercial arm. NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Seattle, US-based satellite rideshare and mission management provider, Spaceflight Inc.

Watch: ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

#WATCH ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/jtyQUYi1O0

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Meanwhile, the 18 co-passenger satellites comprise of four from Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India), and 14 from NSIL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2021 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).