This year could not have started more beautifully than with the planet parade and the first full moon, known as the ‘wolf moon.’ Just when it seemed like the planet parade and other celestial events had come to a pause, another one is on its way. Yes, we are being treated to back-to-back wonders in the sky! Now, as we have moved to the next month, we also look forward to the second full moon of the year, the February full moon, also called the Snow Moon. Yes, the second full moon of 2025 is all set to shine in the shortest month. While astronomers and stargazers might find that its bright light blocks other celestial objects, the full moon itself is a breathtaking sight and definitely worth watching. In India, the day the full moon occurs in the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar, is called Magha Purnima. Here’s all you need to know. Snow Moon 2025 Date and Time: Why Is the February Full Moon Called ‘Snow Moon?’ Visibility and Details of the Celestial Event Explained.

February Full Moon 2025 Date

The February full moon, also called the Snow Moon, will reach peak illumination on Wednesday, February 12.

February Full Moon 2025 Peak Illumination Time

The February full moon, or Snow Moon, will reach its peak illumination at 08:53 AM EST, which is 07:23 PM IST.

Why Is February Full Moon Known As Snow Moon?

Every full moon has a term or name associated with it. These names and terms are derived from various cultures, traditions, animals, customs, or an event or occurrence during the specific new moon period. The February full moon is the second full moon of the year, and it is known as the Snow Moon. It is called the snow moon, as the snowfall during this period is the heaviest in many places around the world, especially in the northern hemisphere. Hence, the February full moon is known as the snow moon.

February Full Moon 2025 Visibility

For closer and clearer visuals of the February full moon, carry binoculars or a telescope. After sunset, step outside and look up. The moon will have risen above the eastern horizon. At around midnight, it will reach its highest point in the sky. Super Snow Moon Pictures: Check First Glimpses of The Biggest Supermoon of The Year.

The February moon is known by various names in different traditions, such as the Hunter Moon, Hungry Moon, Black Bear Moon, Bear Moon, Raccoon Moon, Eagle Moon, and more. Even though the full moon occurs every month, it is truly a sight to behold and can be enjoyed from literally anywhere. Don’t forget to catch the February full moon 2025 in person.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).