Spinosaurus Could Swim, Finds Breakthrough Research; Know More About The Longest Predatory Dinosaur That Existed 95 Million Years Ago

Spinosaurus (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Until now, what we knew of dinosaurs, the earliest reptiles existing on the planet, was that lived on land. But a breakthrough finding on one of them, the Spinosaurus reveals that they inhabited in water too. A recent finding by an international team of researchers with the support of National Geographic Society has revealed that Spinosaurus, the longest predatory dinosaur was aquatic. The findings of the study were published in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The conclusive evidence points that this particular dinosaur mostly lived in water. 'Dancing Dragon' Feather Dinosaur Fossil Living 120 Million Years Ago Uncovered in China, View Pics.

The team of researchers led by University of Detroit Mercy palaeontologist Dr Nizar Ibrahim were studying the only fossil remains of the Spinosaurus. These fossils were found in the Kem Kem region of Moroccan Sahara in Africa in the year 2008. The skeleton is also the most complete one from the Cretaceous predatory dinosaur. Previous studies on this skeleton highlighted that it was fish-eating dinosaur but there were oppositions to the idea that it stayed completely under water. Fossil Hunter Tries to Sell Baby T-Rex Dinosaur Skeleton on eBay For Rs 20 crore And Palaeontologists Are Irked.

Check The Video of How Spinosaurus May Have Looked:

During the years 2015 and 2019, researchers recovered more fossils to form a complete skeleton with a fin-like tail. This tail allowed it of lateral movement with categorically long spines. The team digitally captured the anatomy if its tail and a team of Harvard researchers helped with a flexible model. They analysed swimming movements and compared it with tails of other animals like crocodiles and also with other dinosaurs. It was revealed that Spinosaurus was a "river monster." Dr Ibrahim says, "Spinosaurus had a highly specialized tail - a propulsive structure that would have allowed this river monster to actively pursue prey in the water column." The new research is definitely exciting for the

Know More About Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus lived about 95 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. It was a long dinosaur up to 50 feet long and weight of upto seven tons. At this dimension, it is longer than an adult Tyrannosaurus rex. It had an elongated snout which was similar to a crocodile and conical teeth. It is also among the weirdest dinosaurs discovered. As the study mentions, its tail is the most extreme aquatic adaptation ever seen in a large dinosaur and reveals how the earliest reptiles thrived on the planet.