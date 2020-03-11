Spring Equinox 2020 Date, The Earliest First Day of Spring in 124 Years; Know Everything About This Vernal March Equinox

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

This year, the March Equinox or more popularly known as the Spring Equinox will take place on March 19. Usually falling on March 20 or 21, this will the earliest day of spring in US in the last 124 years! The March Equinox is an indicator of the beginning of spring and end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. At the same time, it marks the beginning of autumn and end of summer for those in the Southern Hemisphere. Last time, the equinox occurred on March 19 was in the year 1896. So this year's occurrence becomes significant. Ahead of March Equinox 2020, let us know a few more details about this phenomenon.

Date and Time of March Equinox/Spring Equinox

As per the Old Farmers' Almanac, people living in the Northern Hemisphere, will welcome the first day of spring at 11.50 PM ET on March 19, Thursday. It is the point when both the hemispheres of the planet will receive the same amount of daylight. The equinox marks the official start of spring, regardless of the weather outside.

What is the Equinox?

An equinox is the instant of time when the plane of Earth's equator passes through the center of the Sun. So the Sun is directly above the equator. The word 'Equinox' is derived from Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night). It means there is an equal daytime and nighttime on all of the planet. It is also called as Vernal Equinox. It occurs twice during a year, once in March called the Vernal or Spring Equinox and once in September. The usual dates are 20-21 March and 21-23 September. The dates vary depending on the Earth's rotation and leap years.

From this year, the equinox will get earlier and earlier every four years, with even parts of Europe and Africa experiencing a March 19 equinox in this century. The elliptical orbit of the planet changes in its orientation and thus the earth's axis points in a different direction. The gravitational pull from other planets also affects the location of earth in the orbit.

The leap year of 2020 is another reason, why the March Equinox will occur about 18 hours earlier than the date last year. Thus for all timezones in the US, it will be pushed to March 19. The calculation will go on every 4 years, culminating in early equinoxes.