New Delhi, March 28: Ahead of the colourful festival of Holi, the night sky in India lit up with the full moon on Sunday. It was in its fullest and brightest form. The full moon, this time, is being called the 'Worm Moon.' A look into the into the history of its nomenclature tells us, that the native american tribes gave it the name 'Worm Moon' after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws. April Super Pink Moon 2020 Photos and Videos: Stunning Shots of Year's Biggest and Brightest Supermoon Will Make Every Selenophile Say 'WOAH.'

As per the NASA's Solar System Exploration website, it can also referred to as the Crow, Crust, Sap, or Sugar Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon, the Holi Festival Moon, Medin or Madin Poya, the Shab-e-Barat or Bara'at Night Moon, and (by some definitions) a Supermoon. Super Worm Moon: Third Full Moon of the Year Spotted in the Sky (See Pics).

When To See The Super Worm Moon in India?

The worm moon appeared in the sky at around 6:36 PM IST on March 28, and is expected to be in its fullest and brightest avatar at around 12:18 AM IST on Monday. The full moon will appear in this mode for about three days around this time, from Saturday morning through Monday night into early Tuesday morning, as per the NASA's Solar System Exploration website.

In India, since the full moon appears in the Hindu month Phalgun, around the same time when Holi as celebrated, it was also called as the 'Holi Festival Moon.' This year, the festival is being celebrated under certain restrictions amid the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29.

When a full moon takes place at its closest point to the Earth it is called as the Super Full Moon. It occurs because of the elliptical orbit between the moon and the earth. Perigee is the point when the moon's orbit is closest to the Earth. During the super moon, the satellite appears brighter and almost 7% larger than the normal moon.

