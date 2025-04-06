Unbeaten Inter Miami CF are set to lock horns with winless Toronto FC in their upcoming Major League Soccer match. The Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS 2025 match will be the sixth one in the ongoing league for the hosts and the seventh one for the visitors. Inter Miami lost the last game they played against LAFC in the first-leg quarter-final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup but were victorious in their last league match they played, against Philadelphia, winning it 2-1, with the two goals being struck by Robert Taylor and the legend Lionel Messi. Houston Dynamo 1-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Telasco Segovia, Luis Suarez Score as Lionel Messi-Less Herons Secure Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami CF with their star-studded squad have fared really well in the MLS 2025, winning four of the five games they played, and drawing just the one other. Defensively they have been the best, along with points table leaders Columbus, facing just five goals as of now. Their goal difference in the MLS Eastern Conference is of +6, the best. The attack has also been collectively good, netting 11 goals in five matches, with legends like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez being the key architects.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi is fully fit and intensely training ahead of the Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS 2025 match, so it can be assumed that he is available and will be playing in the Major League Soccer game. The player has missed some games owing to injury and fatigue, so this match might be one for him to gear up better ahead of the tougher ones. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Head Coach Javier Mascherano might like to start the game with Leo Messi in the line-up, as these are early days and losing points must be avoided, and Messi's consistency speaks for wins. The Argentine might implement a traditional 4-4-2 formation, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leading the attack up front with long-time friend Luis Suarez.

