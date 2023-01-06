Delhi, January 6: Some lovely skywatching highlights for January 2023 include the Moon with Mars, and later with Jupiter, and Venus- Saturn conjunction. One can watch Venus crossing paths with Saturn after sunset. On January 23, they will just be a degree apart in the sky with the crescent moon hanging just above them. To look for them, NASA explained that the trio will lie low in the southwest about 45 minutes after the Sun dips below the horizon.

People on earth will witness some stunning night-sky events this year. According to Space.com, from January 18 to January 24, Venus, the second planet from the sun, and Saturn, the solar system's second-largest planet, will be visible together low above the horizon to the southwest as the sun sets. ISRO, Microsoft Collaborate To Support Space-Tech Startups in India

Although you can see four planets in the night sky with naked eye at the beginning of the year this event will be special due to Venus Saturn conjunction. Video: NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Members Arrive At International Space Station, To Conduct Research For Next Several Months

According to NASA, the two planets will be at their closest and in conjunction, sharing the same right ascension, on Jan. 22. The two planets will be separated by only a third a degree in the sky at that time and Venus and Saturn can be seen together with binoculars or a small telescope. People can witness this rare celestial event in New York City around 5:18 p.m. EST (2218 GMT).

The following night, Venus and Saturn will be separated by roughly a degree and will be joined over the horizon to the southwest by the thin crescent moon.

The moon will be above Saturn and Venus and just a degree apart from Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet by January 25, around 30 minutes to 45 minutes after the sun sets.

In the year 2023, earth will witness other night sky events throughout as comets, meteor showers, lunar eclipses and blood moons will showcase stunning visuals.

