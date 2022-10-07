NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance have arrived at the International Space Station taking total numbers to 11 Crew-5 members today. They will work in space conducting research for next several months. The latest mission is taking place days after three Russian cosmonauts returned safely to Earth from the Space Station. Artemis 1 Launch Update: NASA Pushes Back Moon Mission Rocket Launch to November 2022 In Wake of Hurricane Ian

Watch Video:

The station now has 11 crew members with the arrival of the four @SpaceX #Crew5 members today. They'll work in space conducting @ISS_Research for the next several months. More... https://t.co/c1HjfHA6bQ pic.twitter.com/c9QviBjvKN — International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)