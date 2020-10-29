October 29 is celebrated as International Internet Day. And all of us know how much we rely on the internet connections today. Doing online transactions has become very common today but it has its set of risks. A new scam trend is seen recently called the Scratch Card Scam. Mumbai Police has alerted everyone about a this scam on the internet which involves entering one's UPI PIN for winning some rewards. On International Internet Day 2020, Mumbai Police Twitter account has made a tweet warning for the same. Binod Funny Memes: Mumbai Police Joins the Bandwagon to Spread Online Safety Awareness Through the Hilarious Trend, Viral Tweet Is a Must See!

Most online payment services or wallets have luring cashback offers and rewards. But as per the latest trend, it asks the user to enter their UPI PIN in order to win rewards. The scratch card reward link opens a third-party website and asks the user to enter their UPI PIN. But to win any rewards one does not need a PIN and this is all a part of a scam. So Mumbai Police has given a warning "Do not enter your UPI" in their latest awareness tweet on International Internet Day. Mumbai Online Fraud: Man Loses Rs 96,000 While Trying to Pay Electricity Bill Using Google Pay App.

Check Mumbai Police's Tweet Here:

Scam-2020! A dangerous trend where to encash scratch-card rewards, a link takes you to a third party website and asks you to enter your UPI PIN. Don’t fall for it. You don't need to enter your PIN to win rewards.#ScratchCardScam#InternationalInternetDay pic.twitter.com/yAHlbhbioF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 29, 2020

The tweet shows graphics similar to Google Pay service where one has rewards in "scratch cards." Entering your UPI PIN could result in loss of money from your account. So if you have been using the online payment service then be careful of the rewards.

