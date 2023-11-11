Smartphone Demand in Southeast Asia: Tecno, Infinix, Apple Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brands in the Region, Reveals Counterpoint Research Report

Southeast Asia’s smartphone shipments declined 2 per cent (year-on-year) but increased 3 per cent on quarter in Q3, signalling a recovery in the smartphone demand.

Technology IANS| Nov 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Smartphone Demand in Southeast Asia: Tecno, Infinix, Apple Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brands in the Region, Reveals Counterpoint Research Report
Representative Image (Photo Credits: X/IANS)

New Delhi, November 11: Southeast Asia’s smartphone shipments declined 2 per cent (year-on-year) but increased 3 per cent on quarter in Q3, signalling a recovery in the smartphone demand. According to Counterpoint Research, Tecno, Infinix and Apple emerged as the fastest-growing brands during the quarter. Samsung led the market with a 21 per cent share, followed by Xiaomi (17 per cent) and OPPO (15 per cent).

5G smartphones captured 36 per cent of overall shipments in the region. Beating the trend, Apple’s shipments increased by 19 per cent YoY during the quarter. Apple is still seeing a strong demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series, adding to the demand for the newly launched 15 series, according to the report. “SEA remains an important market for the tech ecosystem due to its under-penetration in many areas, like online banking, e-wallet usage, online shopping and overall internet usage,” it added. 5G Smartphones Shipments: India Likely To See 70-75% Annual Growth in 5G Smartphone Shipments During This Festive Season, Says Report

Indonesia and Thailand saw flattish growth in smartphone shipments while other key SEA countries like the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam declined YoY. Xiaomi’s shipments grew 7 per cent. Its Redmi 12 series has been doing quite well across all key SEA countries.  Transsion witnessed the highest growth during the quarter. Infinix grew 42 per cent YoY, Tecno 148 per cent and itel witnessed a 17 per cent growth.  Global Smartphone Market Declines For 9th Consecutive Quarter, Sell-Through Volumes Fell 8%, Samsung Leads

Infinix and Tecno are offering strong base specifications along with a varied model portfolio. “Samsung and Xiaomi have been able to market their models in a much better manner across all key SEA countries, while sustaining new launches across price ranges, compared to the limited options from brands like OPPO and Vivo,” said senior analyst Glen Cardoza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
s_adv_970x90_below_title">
Technology IANS| Nov 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST
A+
A-
Smartphone Demand in Southeast Asia: Tecno, Infinix, Apple Fastest-Growing Smartphone Brands in the Region, Reveals Counterpoint Research Report
Representative Image (Photo Credits: X/IANS)

New Delhi, November 11: Southeast Asia’s smartphone shipments declined 2 per cent (year-on-year) but increased 3 per cent on quarter in Q3, signalling a recovery in the smartphone demand. According to Counterpoint Research, Tecno, Infinix and Apple emerged as the fastest-growing brands during the quarter. Samsung led the market with a 21 per cent share, followed by Xiaomi (17 per cent) and OPPO (15 per cent).

5G smartphones captured 36 per cent of overall shipments in the region. Beating the trend, Apple’s shipments increased by 19 per cent YoY during the quarter. Apple is still seeing a strong demand for the iPhone 13 and 14 series, adding to the demand for the newly launched 15 series, according to the report. “SEA remains an important market for the tech ecosystem due to its under-penetration in many areas, like online banking, e-wallet usage, online shopping and overall internet usage,” it added. 5G Smartphones Shipments: India Likely To See 70-75% Annual Growth in 5G Smartphone Shipments During This Festive Season, Says Report

Indonesia and Thailand saw flattish growth in smartphone shipments while other key SEA countries like the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam declined YoY. Xiaomi’s shipments grew 7 per cent. Its Redmi 12 series has been doing quite well across all key SEA countries.  Transsion witnessed the highest growth during the quarter. Infinix grew 42 per cent YoY, Tecno 148 per cent and itel witnessed a 17 per cent growth.  Global Smartphone Market Declines For 9th Consecutive Quarter, Sell-Through Volumes Fell 8%, Samsung Leads

Infinix and Tecno are offering strong base specifications along with a varied model portfolio. “Samsung and Xiaomi have been able to market their models in a much better manner across all key SEA countries, while sustaining new launches across price ranges, compared to the limited options from brands like OPPO and Vivo,” said senior analyst Glen Cardoza.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Apple Asia Counterpoint Counterpoint Research Infinix iPhone iPhone Series oppo Samsung smartphone Southeast Asia Tecno Xiaomi
You might also like
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Ends Tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Premium Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh
Technology

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Ends Tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Premium Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh
Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Likely To Launch in India in January 2024 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, Check More Details
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Likely To Launch in India in January 2024 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, Check More Details
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Ends Tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Premium Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh
Technology

Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Ends Tomorrow: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Premium Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh
Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Likely To Launch in India in January 2024 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, Check More Details
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Lineup Likely To Launch in India in January 2024 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, Check More Details
Honor X8B and Honor X9B Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Leaked Details, Expected Specifications and Price Details of Upcoming Honor Smartphones
Technology

Honor X8B and Honor X9B Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Leaked Details, Expected Specifications and Price Details of Upcoming Honor Smartphones
Apple Announces Next 'Swift Student Challenge' To Open in February 2024 and Include New Category Recognising 50 Winners Named For Standout Submissions
Technology

Apple Announces Next 'Swift Student Challenge' To Open in February 2024 and Include New Category Recognising 50 Winners Named For Standout Submissions
Google Trends Google Trends
Chandra Mohan
50K+ searches
Inter Miami
50K+ searches
National Education Day
20K+ searches
Chandramohan
10K+ searches
Diwali wishes quotes
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diden Change in Weather, Light Rainfall Surprise Delhiites, Bring Relief From Air Pollution (See Pics and Videos)" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Delhi: Sudden Change in Weather, Light Rainfall Surprise Delhiites, Bring Relief From Air Pollution (See Pics and Videos)

Google Trends Google Trends
Chandra Mohan
50K+ searches
Inter Miami
50K+ searches
National Education Day
20K+ searches
Chandramohan
10K+ searches
Diwali wishes quotes
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma