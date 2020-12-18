Sony Interactive Entertainment on Thursday said it will offer full refunds for the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 for customers who purchased it digitally. The company further announced plans to remove the game from its PlayStation Store until further notice.

As per the latest report, Cyberpunk 2077 no longer appears when searching on the Playstation store. In addition to this, the game’s product page now appears blank on the web-based version of the PlayStation Store. Cyberpunk 2077 Game Launched in India, Available for Sale via Amazon.in, Games The Shop & Steam.

Sony Pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store After Bug Backlash:

#BREAKING Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store after bug backlash pic.twitter.com/De2n6dHUJx — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 18, 2020

Here's how to get a refund:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

As per reports, Sony’s decision is on the back of widespread complaints about the quality of Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles and an apology from publisher CD Projekt, which made the dissatisfied customers ask for refunds from Sony and Microsoft if they purchased the game digitally.

