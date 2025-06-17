GTA Online Money Fronts update will launch today across PlayStation 5 (PS5) , PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The latest update will bring gameplay changes for all players. One of the highlights is the addition of Missile Lock-On Jammer capability to 50 more vehicles. Players will also find improvements like skippable cutscenes during mission replays and double Arena Points from all sources. Rockstar Games will bring GTA Online Money Fronts update with improvements like delaying the global signal timer in Sell Missions during public sessions and removing the Boxville Van from Biker Sell Missions. GTA+ members will get exclusive benefits, which will include early access to the new Overflod Suzume supercar and a second daily spin at the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino and Resort, along with more rewards. PUBG Mobile 3.9 Update Release Date Confirmed, Coming on July 8, 2025 Featuring Transformers Robots in Game, Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Expected; Check More Details.

GTA Online Money Fronts Coming Today

GTA Online: Money Fronts Coming June 17 Acquire iconic local businesses and create an interconnected money laundering operation to boost your criminal empire: https://t.co/yTdpjLVDLL pic.twitter.com/QefYFsnnCv — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 11, 2025

