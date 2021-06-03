Tecno Pova 2 smartphone has been launched in the Philippines. The handset is the successor to the Tecno Pova device that was launched in India in December last year. Tecno Pova 2 is priced at PHP 7,990 (approximately Rs 12,200) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available for pre-order on June 5, 2021 and the first sale will commence on June 11, 2021 via Memo Express, Lazada, Shopee and Kimstore. Tecno Pova Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999.

Tecno Pova 2 (Photo Credits: Tecno)

The phone sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP AI lens. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset also gets other features including System Turbo 2.0 and ET Game Engine to boost the gaming performance of the device.

