Tecno Spark 9T India is set for Tomorrow. The company has teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The smartphone is also listed on the Amazon India website, confirming its availability via the e-commerce platform. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India.

According to the Amazon India website, Tecno Spark 9T will sport a 6.6 FHD+ dot-notch display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens.

Tecno Spark 9T will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, which is claimed to offer 0 to 50 percent in less than one hour. Tecno Spark 9T was introduced in Nigeria in June. It costs NGN 78,300 (approximately Rs 14,590) for the 4GB + 64GB model.

