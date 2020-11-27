Vivo India has officially confirmed that Vivo's upcoming 5G phone will be launched on December 2, 2020. The online launch event will take place at 12 noon via Vivo India's official YouTube & social media accounts. The company shared this piece of information on its official Twitter handle. Vivo claims the upcoming device to be the slimmest 5G phone ever. Vivo V20 Pro is expected to be a much-upgraded version than the Vivo V20 phone. A couple of days ago, Vivo V20 Pro's specifications were teased online. Now the smartphone has been listed on Amazon. in that reveals its key specifications. Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Teased Online Ahead of India Launch.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with up to 8GB RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main lens & an 8MP super wide-angle camera & a 2MP mono shooter. At the front, the phone will feature a dual-camera module consisting of a 44MP primary lens & an 8MP super wide-angle camera.

According to the reports, the handset will come packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 based Funtouch OS11 operating system. Coming to the prices, Vivo V20 Pro 5G might be priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

