After launching the Vivo V20 in India, the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching the Pro version of the smartphone in the country by next month. This information was confirmed by the Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen while responding to a user's query on Twitter. The phone was introduced in Thailand last month which featured dual selfie snapper and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone also gets a 64MP camera module at the back. Vivo V20 Smartphone Now Available for Sale via Flipkart; Check Offers, Features & Specifications.

Vivo V20 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo Malaysia)

Though the company CEO has confirmed the phone will be launched in India by the end of November, he hasn't announced any exact launch date. So, we expect the company might start teasing the phone closer to its arrival in India. In the Thailand market, the smartphone is offered in three shades - Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz, and Sunset Melody shades.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Vivo V20 Pro phone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution. Under the skin, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC which is mated to an 8GB of RAM and128GB of internal storage.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera comprising a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor assisted by an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, there is a dual selfie camera which is a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro runs on FuntouchOS 11, based on Android 11. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery supporting a 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology. The phone is priced at THB 14,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the price of Vivo V20 Pro could be in-line with Thailand pricing, which will be around Rs 15,000.

