Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Vivo V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24, 2021. The company teased the device on its official Twitter handle revealing its launch date and time. As per the teaser, the handset will be launched at 5 pm IST via India's official YouTube and other social media channels. The smartphone has also been reportedly listed on the Flipkart website revealing its key specifications. Vivo V21e 5G Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch.

Vivo V21e 5G is expected to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

#3DaysToGo for the #MostStylish5G in town!​ Create stylish moments everyday with the sleek and slim #vivoV21e.​ Launching on 24th June, 5 PM.#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/wHEX3CEvjI — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 21, 2021

As per Flipkart, the handset will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The device will come with 44W Flash charging support.

It is likely to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is rumoured to pack a 4,000mAh battery and expected to run on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 custom skin out-of-the-box. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V21e 5G is tipped to be priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage.

