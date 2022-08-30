Vivo has silently launched the V25e smartphone in Malaysia. The device succeeds the Vivo V23e, which was launched last year. It is currently listed on Vivo's online store for sale in Malaysia and will be offered in diamond black and sunrise gold colours. Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Vivo V25e (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo V25e gets a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2404x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

#vivoV25e is finally here! 😝🎉 2 stunning colours Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold with 64MP OIS Night Camera. It sure allows you to take stunning photos at night! Pre-Order now for RM1,399 and get Freebies worth up to RM547! pic.twitter.com/2uBcb2NcWM — vivo Malaysia (@vivo_malaysia) August 30, 2022

For photography, the handset features a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V25e is priced at MYR 1,399 (approximately Rs 24,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB model.

