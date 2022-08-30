Vivo India officially launched the Y35 smartphone in the country. The handset will be available for sale soon in agate black and dawn gold colours. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a cashback of Rs 1,000 using ICICI/SBI/Kotak/OneCard till September 30, 2022. Vivo Y35 was introduced in Malaysia earlier this month, and now, it is launched in the Indian market. Vivo V25e With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench.

Vivo Y35 gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Vivo Y35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs 18,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

