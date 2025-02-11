New Delhi, February 11: Vivo V50 launch date is confirmed on February 17, 2025, in India. The smartphone from the Vivo V Series will come with advanced AI features and camera capabilities. Vivo has teased several aspects of the smartphone, including its sleek design and colour options. The Vivo V50 is set to feature a dual-camera setup. Additionally, there are speculations that the Vivo V50 Pro model might also be launched with the V50 Model.

The smartphone will come with a premium look with its sleek and elegant design. The Vivo V50 will be offered in multiple colour options, which will include Titanium Grey, Starry Night, and Rose Red. The Vivo V50 will come under the mid-range segment in India. The Vivo V50 price is expected to start around INR 37,999 in India. Instagram Teen Accounts: Meta-Owned Platform Announces To Expand of Teen Accounts in Phased Manner in India.

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features

The company has confirmed that the Vivo V50 will feature a quad-curved display. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, it may come with up to 12GB of RAM and may offer storage options of up to 256GB.

The Vivo V50 will come with advanced camera specifications, developed in collaboration with ZEISS. The smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the rear. It will feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Additionally, there is a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 50MP front camera.

The Vivo V50 will also include an Aura light feature to enhance photography in low-light conditions. Night portraits are expected to see improvements with the upgraded AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 algorithm. The Vivo V50 will come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. The Vivo V50 will offer AI-powered features to enhance the user experience. It will include transcript generation, translation, and integration with Google Gemini. iQOO Neo 10R With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset To Launch in India on March 11; Check Other Details.

The smartphone is said to offer a Vivo Live Call Translation feature for real-time translation during phone calls. Additionally, the Circle to Search feature will provide a quick way to find information. The smartphone will run on FuntouchOS 15 and will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

