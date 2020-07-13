Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching the Vivo X50 Series i.e. Vivo X50 & X50 Pro smartphones in the Indian market on July 16. The online launch event will commence at 12 pm IST through the company's official social media accounts. The Vivo X50 Series could be the firm's first handsets in India with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset. Both mobiles are rumoured to go on sale exclusively on Flipkart. In addition to this, the company could launch its first pair of truly wireless earbuds in India. Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

Vivo X50 Series is expected to come with a premium design & a new gimbal camera stabilisation. Both Vivo X50 & X50 Pro could get a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. For optics, Vivo X50 Series might come equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies & video calls, there could be a 32MP front shooter.

3 days to go for #vivoX50Series. It's #PhotographyRedefined. Get ready to Xplore brighter & clearer world through the lens of a revolutionary smartphone. pic.twitter.com/Pjxahkhlgi — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 13, 2020

Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Vivo X50 & X50 Pro may be offered with up to 8GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo X50 is likely to be fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery whereas the Vivo X50 Pro model might come packed with a 4,315mAh battery, both smartphones could get 33W fast charging support. The Vivo X50 Series 5G mobile phones are priced from CNY 3498 (approximately Rs 37,554). So we expect the Vivo X50 Series' starting Price in India to be the same.

