Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo X60 series smartphones in the Chinese market. The Vivo X60 series has been introduced as the successor to the Vivo X50 series that was launched in June. Vivo X50 series comprise of Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro and Vivo X50 Pro+ handsets. Vivo X60 series consists of Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro & Vivo X60 Pro+. The company will launch the Vivo X60 Pro+ device next month in the home country. Both smartphones are available for pre-order and will be sold on January 8, 2021. Vivo Y20 2021 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X60 Pro & Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels & a refresh rate of 120Hz. Vivo X60 series comes powered by Samsung's Exynos 1080 chipset coupled with ARM Mali- G78 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo X60 sports a triple rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 13MP portrait lens. At the front, there is a 32MP shooter for clicking selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, Vivo X60 Pro flaunts a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP portrait snapper and an 8MP periscope camera. The periscope snapper is capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x superzoom. For clicking selfies and attending video calls, there is a 32MP camera at the front. Vivo X60 comes in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Vivo X60 Pro will be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configuration. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X60 is priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 39,300) for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB models are priced at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 42,700) and CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs 45,000). Vivo X60 Pro gets a price tag of CNY 4,498 (approximately Rs 50,600).

