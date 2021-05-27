Vivo Y73 2021 & Vivo V21e 5G smartphones have been reportedly spotted in the Google Play Console listing. As per a report, the Vivo Y73 2021 has also been seen in an IMEI listing with a model number V2059. The Vivo V21e was launched in Malaysia last month along with Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21 phones. Now the company is planning to launch a Vivo V21e 5G phone globally soon. Vivo V21 5G With Dimensity 800U SoC Launched In India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Vivo Y73 2021 is likely to feature an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It could be powered by MediaTek Helio G90 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. It is rumoured to run on the Android 11 operating system. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the Vivo Y73 2021 device.

On the other hand, Vivo V21e 5G might also get an FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The 4G variant that was launched in Malaysia comes powered by Snapdragon 720G, a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

