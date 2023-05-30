San Francisco, May 30 : Meta-owned WhatsApp is now rolling out a 'companion mode' feature to iPhone users, which will allow them to link an existing account to a second iOS device.

With this feature, users can link up to four devices simultaneously, meaning they can connect even more than two mobile phones to their WhatsApp account, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces New Status Archive Feature for Businesses on Android Beta.

Earlier, the company rolled out the 'companion mode' feature to Android users but now the company is finally releasing the ability to link an iPhone as a second device to everyone.

Moreover, the report said that users' personal messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted even when using WhatsApp from a linked mobile phone. Users can link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary iPhone by scanning the QR Code. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce Username Feature.

After linking the WhatsApp account to another iPhone, users' chat history will safely be synchronised across all their linked devices, the report mentioned. The report also noted that those users, who don't have this feature, may receive it over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called 'screen-sharing', along with a new placement for tabs within the bottom navigation bar, to beta testers on Android. This feature will allow users to easily share their screen during a video call.

