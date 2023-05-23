Delhi, May 23: WhatsApp has added a new feature that will allow you to edit messages even after sending them. However, you have just 15 minutes after you send a message. While the recipient won't be able to see the old message, the message will show 'edited'.

The much-awaited feature only works for messages. Users won't be able to edit photos, videos, or other types of media or captions. The feature works like an edit option in the Facebook comment section. WhatsApp's Sticker Maker Tool: New Feature of Meta-Owned Application to Let Users Create Stickers Within App.

How To Edit A WhatsApp Message After Sending it?

First, long press the message you want to edit.

Next, tap More options on Android/ tap Edit on iPhone.

on Android/ tap on iPhone. Then, hover over the message you want to edit and click Menu > Edit message.

Now, select Edit and update your message.

and update your message. Once you are done, tap the check mark to update your message.

That's it! Editing a message won’t send a new chat notification to people in your chat.

Availability Timeline

The much-awaited feature will be rolled out in the latest update. It will be available for all WhatsApp users globally in the coming weeks. 'Made in India' iPhone: Why It Makes Sense for Tata Electronics To Make High-End iPhones As Apple Eyes Expansion in India.

You can use the new edit feature on WhatsApp apps for smartphones and WhatsApp Web on desktops.

