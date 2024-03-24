Mumbai, March 24: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that lets users pin multiple messages in a chat. The new feature aims to help users pin the messages that they find important in an individual chat or a group. WhatsApp introduced this feature in the beta version a few days ago. The WhatsApp application allows users to pin only one message in any group or individual.

According to a report by Indian Express, Meta-owned WhatsApp will allow customers to pin text messages and messages that contain voice notes, emojis, and other media. Previously, the app or web app allowed users to pin a single message, which limited them from pinning other important messages. To do so, they needed to unpin the already pinned message and then assign the new message. Hello UI: Motorola Announces To Launch Its Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone With New UI To Offer ‘Unparalleled Personalisation’.

The report said that Meta-owned WhatsApp would also let users choose the timing of the message. Customers can pin messages 24 hours, 7 days and, ordays. These options will be enabled by default. To change it, them,tomers need to access the setting menu and follow these steps.

WhatsApp Pin Message Feature: How to Change the Time of Pinned Message?

First, to pin any message that includes text, media, or voice notes, the users need to tap on the message to select it. After that, they need to tap on the three dots available at the top right corner. This will bring more options such as copy, pin, and report. Selecting the 'pin' option will pin the message to the top of the chat window. X App on SmartTV: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging and Social Media App To Be Live on Smart Televisions Soon; Watch Video on How To Login.

To unpin any message, users need to follow the same steps—tap on the message, go to the three dots to open more options, and then tap on "unpin." For Apple users, the steps will be slightly different. They must swipe right on the message to open the "pin" option.

