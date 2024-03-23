Elon Musk-owned X microblogging and social media app will reportedly go live on Smart TVs soon. The X users will be able to see a login page on their Smart Televisions, posted DogeDesigner (cb_doge) on X. The X app login page will be available on the x.com/i/tv/login link and will show the text "Experience the best of X" on the page. The X user shared a video with instructions on logging into X using a laptop or mobile device and entering the code that appears on the SmartTV's login page. The app will be web-based so can run on almost any smart TV. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games May Delay Launch of Highly Anticipated Open-World Game to 2026; Know Why.

How to login to X app on SmartTV? (Watch Video Here):

BREAKING: 𝕏 App for SmartTVs to go live soon. Here's how it works: via @nima_owji pic.twitter.com/5Bl82PPBPS — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)