New Delhi, February 20: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android users that will allow them to choose how to receive voice message transcripts. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will likely enhance the user experience by giving its users more control over how they interact with voice messages.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform is developing a feature to choose how to get voice message transcripts. The feature is said to provide users with the flexibility to decide whether they want to receive voice messages with multiple options. While the feature is currently under development, it is expected to be part of an upcoming update for WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts Feature

The feature is said to allow users to choose how they want to receive written transcripts of their voice messages with three different options. The first option is called "Automatically." Users will automatically see a transcript every time they get a voice message. It may improve the user experience by providing immediate access to the text without any extra effort.

The second option will allow users to turn on the transcription feature manually. By tapping the "Transcribe" button, they can start the process and get the text for the specific voice message they select. The third option will let users to completely opt out of receiving any transcriptions. Users can also choose not to have transcripts at all by allowing them to manage the feature according to their personal preferences.

WhatsApp will provide users with the flexibility to change their transcription settings at any time, so that users can easily adjust how they receive transcripts. At present, users can manually initiate the transcription process whenever they wish to obtain a transcript for a voice message.

