New Delhi, August 24: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that brings a Meta AI shortcut to the message options for Android users. The update is said to be a part of the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.23.24, currently rolling out to selected beta testers. As per reports, beta users can access the “Ask Meta AI” shortcut in the message menu while chatting to make interactions smarter and seamless.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that places a Meta AI shortcut within the message options. Currently, the shortcut is only available to beta testers on Android, and the wider rollout is expected in the future. As per reports, some beta testers now have access to a feature called “Ask Meta AI” within the message menu. Elon Musk-Run xAI Open-Sources Grok 2.5 Model, Grok 3 To Follow in Six Months.

The feature can be helpful for quickly getting more information about the content they receive. If someone gets a forwarded message, they can immediately ask Meta AI to check its reliability. The feature is said to allow users to verify its accuracy in a few taps. It can be a faster and convenient way to confirm information without leaving the chat.

The "Ask Meta AI" option removes the need for extra steps, appearing directly within the message menu. It lets users to start a chat with the assistant instantly. WhatsApp makes it easy for users to fact-check or clarify information the moment they see it by integrating this feature into the message options. Perplexity App Update: CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Roll Out of New iOS Version With Improved Design and Enhanced Features.

As per reports, the "Ask Meta AI" feature is optional, which allows users to control when and what they share with the assistant. Nothing is transmitted automatically. Meta AI reportedly processes messages that users choose to send. Even after selecting "Ask Meta AI," the query is not submitted immediately. Users should enter their own prompt and press send to confirm the action.

