San Francisco, July 18: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform by Meta, regularly introduces various updates and features to keep the platform fresh and convenient to use. Now, WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Status Ads and Promoted Channels' feature for beta users on Android. It builds upon this year's announcement of bringing sponsored content to the platform. Moreover, the beta users (developers) can access this feature first-hand before the final version rolls out.

WhatsApp's new feature, 'Status Ads and Promoted Channels,' allows users to generate a detailed downloadable report that includes information about the ads they view on Status and Channels. They can also check for more details, such as the advertisers involved and the date of the ads shown. Overall, the new WhatsApp feature brings more control to the users and easy access to the necessary data. ChatGPT Agent Released: OpenAI Launches Its New Tool That Can Execute Various Tasks on Behalf of Users Using Its Own Computer, Rolling Out to Pro, Plus and Team Users.

'Status Ads and Promoted Channels' feature allows WhatsApp users to export data as ZIP files to check, review, and archive outside the platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has launched its new feature as a beta via the Android 2.25.21.11 version. The report mentioned that the Status ads help businesses to share short, engaging content within the Status section. The ads appear between regular status updates and blend with the known format, but they can still be noticeable due to being marked as sponsored content.

On the other hand, the Promoted Channels also work for the same cause, but increase visibility for public channels. The promoted channels get highlighted in the channel directory, reaching a wider audience. This feature allows creators, brands and organisations to gain traction without waiting for organic discovery. OpenAI Aura Browser: ChatGPT-Developer Developing AI-Powered Web Browser To Rival Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox and Perplexity Comet Browser, Say Reports.

WhatsApp's new feature, including Status Ads and Promoted Channels, is integrated within the Updates tab. Therefore, the users can find them away from private chats, group conversations, communications and calls. WhatsApp users can tap the banner in the Updates tab to get an explanation of how ads appear, what data is used, and how they can manage their preferences. Due to this, the audience will be caught off guard as sponsored content shows up.

