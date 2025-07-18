OpenAI has released ChatGPT Agent that does work for the users with its own computer without their intervention. ChatGPT Agent is a unified agent that uses ChatGPT Operator's action-taking remote browser, deep research's web synthesis and ChatGPT's conversation strength. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the new tool was the "feel the AGI" moment for him. OpenAI rolled out the ChatGPT Agent to Pro, Plus and Teams users. Due to higher demand, the Plus and Teams will get the new tool starting from Monday. ChatGPT Agent will work with Excel and PowerPoint. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Confirmed on August 20, 2025, Will Include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Smartphones and Other Products.

ChatGPT Agent Launched for Automatically Performing Task With Its Own Computer

ChatGPT can now do work for you using its own computer. Introducing ChatGPT agent—a unified agentic system combining Operator’s action-taking remote browser, deep research’s web synthesis, and ChatGPT’s conversational strengths. pic.twitter.com/7uN2Nc6nBQ — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 17, 2025

OpenAI Rolled Out ChatGPT Agent for Pro, Plus and Teams Users

Now rolled out to 100% of Pro users. Due to higher than expected demand, Plus and Team users will begin getting access Monday. https://t.co/StDl9ieN1X — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 18, 2025

