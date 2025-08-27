New Delhi, August 27: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to encrypt their backups using a passkey. As per reports, the feature is currently rolling out for Android beta users through the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.25.24.15 available on the Google Play Store. The development is said to enhance security for users’ backup data while offering a convenient method to protect sensitive information from unauthorised access.

The passkey encryption is said to integrate biometric authentication to allow users to restore their backups securely. The Meta-owned WhatsApp may allow verification through fingerprint, face scan, or device PIN, ensuring that only the account owner can access the data. It is expected to maintain strong encryption standards. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will enable its users to encrypt their backups using a passkey. The feature is said to be currently available to select beta testers on Android. Google Sign-In Alert Scam Explained: How This New Online Fraud Works and How To Keep Your Gmail Account Safe.

Instead of traditional passwords that must be remembered or stored manually, a passkey is securely stored in the user’s password manager. It adds an extra protection and can make it easier to access encrypted files while blocking unauthorised entry. The passkey for encrypted backups is separate from the one used to log into the app, ensuring that each function has its own dedicated security. WhatsApp is said to generate multiple passkeys for different purposes for keeping backup security and app access independent. Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date Confirmed in Next Big Global Event on September 9; Know What To Expect From iPhone 17 Series.

As per reports, the addition of passkeys in WhatsApp will allow users to protect their chats and media with advanced security while minimising risks associated with traditional passwords, like human mistakes. WhatsApp aims to make encrypted backups easier to use by using biometric verification and trusted password managers to enhance convenience and protection for its users.

