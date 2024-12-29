Mumbai, December 29: Meta's WhatsApp introduced several new features this year, offering customers more than just chat with others. The latest features included Meta AI, WhatsApp Channels, WhatsApp group-related features, profile privacy, and more. WhatsApp is testing new features for the future and will offer customers a better experience of instant messaging and privacy.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature called "Meta AI shortcut," which it rolled out for iOS beta testers already and will soon introduce to common users. This shortcut to Meta AI is aimed at encouraging WhatsApp users to explore artificial intelligence, according to a post by WABetaInfo. The feature is said to help users solve everyday problems and experiment with creative functionalities. It is rolled out for iOS beta testers. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s X, xAI Launches Grok Search Engine, Grok Personalisation, New Grok Followup Post Feature in Works.

Another new feature expected to be rolled out is "Search images on web", under development. It will add a dedicated option to search on the web in the chat setting (three dots). WABetaInfo said this new feature would help users conduct reverse image searches and find out if the image already exists online. This feature will help users make informed decisions about their content before hearing and help eliminate misinformation or manipulation.

WhatsApp is also reportedly testing "business platform and AI replies." Dedicated to business people, this feature will help them continue conversations without interruption from artificial intelligence to ensure a smooth flow with the other party. This would help those who want to handle manual messaging and do not want AI to get involved. Samsung Patents Eye-Tracking Smart Glasses, Self-Adjusting Galaxy Ring 2 Feature and AI-Powered Imaging Technology for Upcoming Launches: Report.

The instant messaging platform also works on camera effects and filters that bring various AR (augmented reality) elements to users. The experimental feature is already rolled out for the beta testers on iOS. WhatsApp will also bring the "scan documents" feature to enable users to photograph documents and make them legible before sharing.

