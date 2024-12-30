Mumbai, December 30: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has continued to evolve in 2024 and introduced several new features to enhance communication for its users on Android and iOS. From the introduction of Meta AI, which enhances chats with AI suggestions, to the ability to share Giphy stickers, users now have more ways to express themselves. Voice message transcripts make it easier to read audio messages, while the draft message feature ensures no unfinished thoughts are left behind. Additionally, WhatsApp has also recently improved its calling experience.

The Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has also rolled out features in 2024 to make communication more fun. Video calls now have filters and custom backgrounds to add a personalised touch to your calls. WhatsApp Status has also been upgraded by allowing private mentions, resharing, and likes. Managing contacts has become easier, too, with a streamlined process for adding and handling them from linked devices. How To Protect Your WhatsApp Account From Hacking? Know Tips To Stay Secure.

Top WhatsApp Features of 2024

Here is the list of WhatsApp features added in 2024 that make the messaging platform from Meta smarter and user-friendly.

Meta AI in WhatsApp

Meta AI Integration in WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

In 2024, WhatsApp launched a new feature called Meta AI, which is available for Personal and Business accounts. Meta AI can provide answers, ideas, and inspiration. It was initially released in the US, and it later expanded to countries like India, Australia, Canada, and several others. Meta AI was initially available in English language and it now supports several languages, including Hindi.

You can ask Meta AI questions using the search bar at the top of your chats or with the dedicated button.

You can use it by either typing your question or you can use the voice feature. It provides answers on various topics like sports, entertainment, and current events from top search sources. You can also create images on WhatsApp with the help of Meta AI. You can create and edit images with Meta AI by adding or removing objects. To begin, you can type "imagine" to describe your image, and then you can ask Meta AI to adjust it as you want.

Giphy Stickers

Meta AI Integration in WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

Giphy Stickers

Giphy Stickers Integration in WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

You can express yourself with more stickers on WhatsApp to make your chats fun. WhatsApp has teamed up with GIPHY to bring a wide range of stickers directly into the app, so you can find and share them easily. You can tap the sticker icon and search using text or emojis. Android and iOS users can create and edit their own stickers with the Custom Sticker Maker.

You can turn your photos into stickers or modify existing ones using tools like crop, text, and drawing. Once you create a sticker, it will be saved in your sticker tray for sharing. WhatsApp has launched AI Stickers, which will allow users to create custom stickers on iPhone and Android in the US. If you cannot find the right sticker, you can use Meta AI to make your own.

WhatsApp Video Calls Gets Filters and Backgrounds

WhatsApp Video Calls Gets Filters and Backgrounds (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp has added filters and backgrounds to enhance your video calls. You can now change your background or apply a filter during a call for a personal touch. There are many options to choose which include filters like Warm, Cool, Black & White, Office, Cafe, and Vintage TV, as well as backgrounds like Blur, Living Room, and Beach. The feature helps you keep your surroundings private and gives your calls a cleaner for a clean look.

Manage Contacts From Linked Device

WhatsApp Manage Contacts From Linked Device (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp has made it easier for users to add and manage contacts from any device. You can add or edit contacts on the web or Windows. If you change your phone or reinstall WhatsApp, your contacts will be automatically restored. However, if you delete your WhatsApp account, those saved contacts will also be deleted.

The feature is being rolled out gradually, so it might not be available to you yet. Keep your WhatsApp updated to access it, when it is available for your region. You can save contacts to your WhatsApp account, which will allow you to manage them across devices. You also have the option to choose which contacts to sync to your phone, and you can add or edit contacts that will only be saved on WhatsApp and not in your phone's address book.

Draft Message Feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Message Draft (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp users can now take advantage of a new feature called "Message Drafts," which allows them to save and revisit messages that they have started but not sent. Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on his WhatsApp channel, stating that "we all need this" to make it easier to send unfinished messages.

WhatsApp users can now take advantage of a new feature called "Message Drafts," which allows them to save and revisit messages that they have started but not sent. Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on his WhatsApp channel, stating that "we all need this" to make it easier to send unfinished messages.

The Draft feature is being rolled out globally for Android and iOS. It will help users to easily locate their unfinished messages by displaying a "Draft" indicator. The indicator will appear for any messages that have not been completed, and these draft messages will be moved to the top of the chat list for quick access.

Draft Message Feature on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Status Private Mentions, Likes and Reshare

WhatsApp Status Features (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp Status has been enhanced with new features to help you connect with the people who matter most. You can enjoy status likes, private mentions, and the ability to reshare a status in which you are mentioned. Status likes are private and do not have a visible counter. Private mentions will allow you to ensure that those closest to you see your status and can reshare it with their audience. When you mention someone, they will receive a private notification, and the mention will not be displayed on your status.

WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp has introduced the voice message transcripts feature which will allow you to convert voice messages into text. To transcribe a voice message, long press on the voice message and select "transcribe." The feature is rolling out globally over the coming weeks, starting with a few languages, with plans to add more later.

Voice message transcripts are off by default and need to be enabled. To enable them, go to WhatsApp Settings, tap on Chats, and turn on Voice Message Transcripts. You can also choose your transcript language. When enabling for the first time, you can tap "Get started" and select your language. Currently, the supported languages are English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian.

Improved Calling Features on WhatsApp

Improved Calling Features on WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Official Blogpost)

WhatsApp calling feature is gaining popularity with over 2 billion calls made every day. The platform has introduced new calling features for desktop and smartphone users. When you initiate a call from a group chat, you can also select specific participants to call only those you want without interrupting others. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Lets Users To Share Entire Sticker Packs in iOS; Know How To Share.

On the WhatsApp desktop app, the calls tab provides easy access to start a call, create a call link, or dial a number directly. You also get higher-resolution videos for personal and group calls. You can choose from ten fun effects, such as adding puppy ears, going underwater, or getting a microphone for karaoke to make your video calls more engaging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).