New Delhi, January 1: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, reportedly will stop working on select Android smartphones starting from today, January 1, 2025. The development is said to be WhatsApp’s regular update, where older Android devices will lose support due to compatibility and security concerns. The update is expected to impact devices that use the Android KitKat operating system or any version that is older. Users who have these older Android smartphones will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

The reason for the change is said to provide a better user experience and to introduce new and improved features that can be supported by new and advanced devices. Starting from January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer function on older Android smartphones. It will reportedly affect various smartphone models from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Motorola, and HTC, which were released approximately 9 to 10 years ago.

These older devices might unable to support the latest updates and security features that WhatsApp needs to operate effectively. Users with these smartphones can upgrade to continue using the app and use its latest features. WhatsApp is stopping support for devices that run on Android KitKat or earlier versions of the operating system. The development is likely made to ensure that the app remains secure, efficient, and compatible with the latest technology.

Android Smartphones That Will No Longer Support WhatsApp From January 1, 2025

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung Galaxy Ace 3, Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Sony: Sony Xperia SP, Sony Xperia Z, Sony Xperia T, Sony Xperia V

LG: LG Optimus G, LG Nexus 4, LG L90, LG G2 Mini

Motorola: Moto G (1st Generation), Moto Razr HD, Moto E 2014

HTC: HTC One X, HTC One X+, HTC Desire 500, HTC Desire 601

