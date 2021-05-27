Amid controversy with WhatsApp regarding the new IT rules, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has supported the government's new IT guidelines under which social media companies will have to disclose the identity of the first originator of the content to prevent the abuse and misuse of social media. He also mentioned on his Twitter account that the Government of India fully respects and recognises the right to privacy and ordinary WhatsApp users have nothing to fear about the new IT rules. WhatsApp Row: ‘Centre Respects Right of Privacy’, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad on New IT Rules.

Government fully recognises and respects the right of privacy. Ordinary users of WhatsApp have nothing to fear about the new Rules. Its entire objective is to find out who started the message that led to commissioning of specific crimes mentioned in the Rules. pic.twitter.com/VCVYkwiftG — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 27, 2021

Under the new IT rules, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google and others will be obligated to reveal the first originator of an offensive message already in circulation only in cases of offences relating to integrity, security and sovereignty of India, public order, rape, child sexual abuse.

As per the new IT rules, digital media platforms will have to elect India based compliance officers who will keep a check on the complaints, monitor content and remove if objectionable. Yesterday, WhatsApp sued the Indian government to declare that one of the new social media rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution.

