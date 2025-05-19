Beijing, May 19: Vivo will launch its new smartphone lineup, the Vivo S30 series, in China on May 29, 2025. The upcoming Vivo S30 series will include two smartphones - Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini. The Chinese smartphone company has already started accepting pre-orders on the official website and at trusted retail partners for the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini smartphones ahead of their launch. The specifications, features, design and colours of the Vivo S30 series are revealed ahead of the official launch.

Vivo S30 will be an average-sized smartphone with a regular screen; however, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini will have a smaller screen and a powerful MediaTek processor. The smartphones will be available in the following colours - Lemon Yellow, Cocoa Black, Mint Green and Peach Pink. They will be offered in the four variants based on the RAM and storage options. Vivo S30 series will be available in China in following configurations - 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB. Realme GT 7 Series Launch Set on May 27, 2025, Will Come With 4K Cinematic Video Recording; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Vivo S30 Specifications and Features

Vivo S30 will feature a larger 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS Flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a 50MP OIS primary camera and a 50MP telephoto camera on the rear. It is expected that the device may have a Sony IMX882 periscope lens. The Vivo S30 will be introduced in China with a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and a plastic frame. The reports said it would likely have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and be launched in India as the Vivo V60 or Vivo V60e. OnePlus 13s Launch in India on June 5, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo S30 Pro Mini Specifications and Features

The Vivo S30 Pro Mini will be a compact smartphone with a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e. Vivo S30 Pro Mini will get a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. On the front, it will have a 50MP selfie shooter. It will pack the same 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging as the Vivo S30 standard variant.

