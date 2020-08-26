Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Wednesday officially announced the availability of its flagship smartphone in India. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Mi 10 smartphone is now available for sale via Flipkart. The handset is priced at Rs 54,999. Buyers looking to purchase the handset can get their hands on the device through the e-retailer with some exciting offers such as no-cost EMI and up to Rs 3000 as exchange bonus. Xiaomi Mi 10 New Grey Colour Variant Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

This information was confirmed by Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain through his official Twitter account. As a reminder, the Chinese phone maker introduced the Mi 10 phone earlier this year. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 49,999. However, the 8GB variant with 256GB onboard storage costs Rs 54,999. The handset comes in two colour options - Coral Green and Twilight Grey.

Mi 10 8GB Variant (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Specification-wise, the phone gets a 6.67-inch display with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with Snapdragon X55 5G modem. The chipset is packed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Mi 10 8GB (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone gets a quad-camera setup which comprises of a 108MP sensor with f/1.69 aperture along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 20MP selfie camera for video calling and selfies.

Mi 10 8GB Model (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The phone is backed by a 4,780 mAh battery with 30W fast charging technology along with reverse wireless charging support. It runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own MIUI 11. The company claims that it is compatible with Qi phones, headphones, and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).