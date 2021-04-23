Xiaomi India officially launched the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro & Mi QLEDTV 75 today at its Mi Mega launch event. The Mi 11X Pro will go on sale on April 24, 2021 whereas the Mi 11X device will be made available on April 27, 2021. Mi QLED TV 75 will be sold on April 27, 2021 via Flipkart with offers including up to Rs 7,500 discount via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Series & Mi QLED TV 75 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Mi 11 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS support, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP Sony IMX586 periscope telephoto camera. The phone also comes with a 2.79-inch secondary AMOLED touch display alongside the camera module to click selfies, view notifications and more.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

At the front, there is a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset comes with a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 3200X1440 pixels. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired, wireless charging support. It comes in two shades- Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs 69,999 for 12GB + 256GB storage.

Mi 11X Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Mi 11X Series comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display and three colours - Celestial Silver, Lunar White and Cosmic Black. The Mi 11X Series flaunts a 4,520mAh battery with a 33W fast charging facility. The Mi 11X Pro device comes powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Mi 11X Pro features a 108MP HM2 camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro shooter.

Mi 11X Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Mi 11X is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter. Mi 11X will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants. The Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 31,999. The Mi 11X Pro gets a price tag of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage.Mi 11X Series phones come with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio support and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Mi QLED TV 75 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a 75-inch screen QLED 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new TV also comes with Dolby Vision HDR10+ support and 30W speakers. Mi QLED TV 75 is compatible with the Mi Home app, comes with in-built Google Assistant and is powered by a quad-core 64-bit Cortex A55 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The all-new TV runs on Android TV 10 based PatchWall UI. Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs 1,19,999.

