Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Mi 11 smartphone in the global market. The phone was launched in China in December 2020. The device will be available for sale soon with a 2-year free warranty and 1-year screen replacement guarantee. Key highlights of the phone include Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, 8GB of RAM, a 4,600mAh battery & more. Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 108MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tele macro snapper. At the front, there is a 20MP shooter for clicking selfies and video calls.

Xiaomi MI 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Global)

Mi 11 comes packed with a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The phone also comes with a 10W wireless reverse charging facility.

Xiaomi MI 11 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Global)

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system and will be offered in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Coming to the pricing, Mi 11 with 8GB & 128GB model is priced at EUR 749 (approximately Rs 65,800) whereas the top-end model costs EUR 799 (approximately Rs 70,100).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).