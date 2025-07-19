Cupertino, July 19: Apple reportedly sued a YouTuber who planted a spy at one of its employees' homes to leak the iOS 26 details ahead of its announcement. Apple, the tech giant behind the revolutionary iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro products, prefers to work secretly on its projects. The 3.5 trillion company recently filed a lawsuit against Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti against leaking iOS 26 details.

According to a report published by Financial Express, Apple took legal action against YouTuber Jon Prosser and NTFTW tech analyst Michael Ramacciotti for conspiring to gain unauthorised access to an Apple employee's prototype device and leak the iOS 26 design and other confidential details. Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant To Cut Nearly 5,000 Jobs From 4 US States Amid Ongoing Restructuring, Cost-Cutting Drive Under New CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Apple Filed a Lawsuit Against YouTuber Jon Prosser, NTFTW's Michael Ramacciotti

The report mentioned that Apple was alerted about the iOS 26 leak by an anonymous tip on April 4. In the legal filing, the company specifically mentioned two names who were engaged in the leak—Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti. Apple filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to prevent any future leaks of such confidential trade secrets. The company also said it would pursue financial compensation for their "alleged misuse."

Apple claimed that Jon Prosser and Michael Ramacciotti tried to gain access to Lipnik’s device. The company said they tried to obtain the passcode and used location data to determine a time when he would be away from it.

Response from YouTuber Jon Prosser, NTFTW's Michael Ramacciotti to Allegations

Jon Prosser denied he made any efforts to 'steal' the information by conspiring to plot. He also said he did not know how the details were originally obtained. Prosser was confident in his stance and said he would share his version of the iOS 26 leaks before the court. When the media tried to reach out to Michael Ramacciotti from Front Page Tech, he did not respond to the Apple lawsuit. On the other hand, one of the Apple spokespersons also did not comment on the situation beyond the legal filing. Microsoft Copilot Vision Update Rolling Out to Windows Insiders Channels To Receive Real-Time AI Desktop Assistance; Check Details.

Jon Prosser reportedly leaked information about iOS 26, which is set to launch in the Fall, in a video posted in January 2025. According to the lawsuit, Prosser persuaded Ramacciotti by secretly sharing the details of Apple's upcoming operating system.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).