New Delhi, March 19: YouTube has introduced new rules for labelling AI-generated videos to ensure transparency. This decision comes as YouTube will likely to address the growing use of artificial intelligence in content creation. With these guidelines, YouTube aims to prevent any confusion that might arise from videos that look seemingly real but are actually made using advanced AI technologies. The new policy requires content creators of YouTube to clearly label such content to ensure viewers are not misled.

As per a report of Business Today, YouTube has introduced new rules for labelling AI-generated videos. The video platform is taking stands on videos created with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI, which could easily be mistaken for authentic footage. According to a report of Times of India, "We're introducing a new tool in Creator Studio requiring creators to disclose to viewers when realistic content made with altered or synthetic media, including generative AI," YouTube said. Airtel Payments Bank Partners With Noise and Mastercard To Launch Smartwatch and Make Contactless Payments Accessible to Larger Consumer Base.

Under the new guidelines, creators who use AI to generate realistic-looking videos must now include a label indicating the use of such technology. This rule applies particularly to videos that feature synthetic versions of face substitutions, real voices or alterations to footage of actual events or places. YouTube has clarified that labels are mandatory for content that could potentially mislead viewers into believing they are seeing genuine material. Non-compliance with these labelling requirements may result in penalties, especially for repeat offenders. India Polls: Meta To Activate India-Specific Elections Operations Centre To Identify AI-Generated Content and Put Specific Mitigations in Place Across Its Apps.

The labels will be prominently displayed in the video descriptions. In some cases involving sensitive topics like news, health, elections and finance the labels will be directly shown on the video player. YouTube has also specified that certain uses of AI, such as for scripting, video ideas or generating captions do not require labeling. Moreover, content that is "clearly unrealistic" or involves minor alterations like colour adjustments or background blurring is exempt from this rule.

