Mumbai, March 27: YouTube reportedly has been working on a new AI solution that will help users skip to the best part of the video and avoid getting bored. Tech companies have adopted artificial intelligence to provide users with ease of use. The new AI-powered YouTube is reportedly under development but will soon be available for premium users.

According to a report by Android Authority, a new AI solution is being tested by the popular video streaming platform that would allow premium users to skip to the best part of any video suggested by AI technology. The report said that the new YouTube AI solution had been rolled out for YouTube Premium users in the United States. Elon Musk Teases New ‘Unhinged Fun Mode’ Mode for Grok AI Chabot, Says ‘It Is Next-Level’.

YouTube AI Feature To Skip Videos: How Does it Work?

The report mentioned that the new YouTube AI feature would combine the user's data, and then the artificial intelligence would predict where to skip. It said the new feature would utilize viewers' behaviour and let the AI jump to the parts watchers would be willing to go. It said that the users would need to double-tap on the screen to skip ahead. While double-tapping on the screen, a new button will jump forward to the AI-predicted spot in the video's timeline. However, the report mentioned that it would only work on eligible YouTube videos. Facebook Launched Secret Project to Spy on Users' Data of Snapchat, YouTube and Amazon: Report.

According to Android Authority, YouTube appears to be testing the new AI feature for its platform to attract users to switch to the 'YouTube Premium Subscription'. The report said, "adding a new reason to leap to Premium". It also said that the feature would become regular and be available for non-Premium users. However, it will be seen how the new YouTube AI feature works and offers a better viewing experience on the platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2024 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).